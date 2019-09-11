DuraSense is a more eco-friendly alternative to plastics that can improve sustainability performance and reduce the carbon footprint

German packaging manufacturer Rebhan has introduced biocomposite caps, which were produced using Stora Enso’s DuraSense material.

DuraSense is a biocomposite material developed to replace plastic packaging components such as bottle caps in beauty packaging.

Rebhan project manager Sandro Herrnbredel said: “We are seeing a wide array of new materials being introduced into the market that can have a much lower impact on the environment.

“So far, we have found no other material that works with our articles as well as DuraSense, and we very much appreciate Stora Enso’s technical knowhow.”

DuraSense to serve as an eco-friendly alternative to plastics

Rebhan, a business unit of Certina Packaging, is providing biocomposite caps as part of its GeenLine range for the cosmetics industry.

In November 2018, Rebhan collaborated with Stora Enso for sustainable material options made of renewable raw material.

DuraSense, which is a mix of wood fibre and polymers, serves as an eco-friendly alternative to plastics while delivering sustainability performance and minimising carbon footprint.

DuraSense grade used by Rebhan is composed of 50% bio-based renewable material. It may reduce the carbon footprint up to 60% based on the application.

Stora Enso senior project manager Juulia Kuhlman said: “The high share of renewable raw material and low carbon footprint are important factors for the cosmetics and luxury brands who are looking for more sustainable packaging.”

In May this year, Stora Enso unveiled DuraSense to reduce the environmental impact of products. DuraSense can be used in different customer segments, including cosmetics, food and luxury brands.

The biocomposite material, which requires little or no change to existing production techniques, is developed to match conventional plastics.

In July this year, Valio has partnered with Stora Enso to trial biocomposite lids for its crème fraiche and quark tubs. The partners are planning to use the reusable biocomposite lids this fall at Valio’s sales demonstrations.