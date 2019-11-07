Ranpak will financially support the work of the non-profit organisation to help increase the public’s awareness about the problem of plastic pollution and available solutions

Image: Ranpak and Plastic Pollution Coalition partner to reduce plastic packaging waste. Photo: courtesy of Ben Kerckx from Pixabay.

US-based sustainable protective packaging solutions provider Ranpak has entered into a partnership with global non-profit organisation and NGO Plastic Pollution Coalition to reduce single-use plastic packaging waste.

Under the partnership, Ranpak and the NGO will launch several initiatives to reduce the amount of single-use plastic used in packaging applications across e-commerce, industrial and other supply chains.

As part of the initiatives, the NGO will educate and connect people and groups and advocates for plastic-free solutions, while Ranpak will provide paper-based secondary packaging solutions that will help companies reduce the plastic footprint in their supply network.

Plastic Pollution Coalition has 1,000 members across the globe

Ranpak chairman and CEO Omar Asali said: “Ranpak is thrilled to partner with a top-notch organization like Plastic Pollution Coalition and help them spread the word against the unnecessary use of plastic in packaging applications.

“Plastic Pollution Coalition plays an instrumental role in educating businesses and consumers that there are viable alternatives to plastic packaging. We are excited to partner with them in their important work.”

The Plastic Pollution Coalition has more than 1,000 members, including organisations, businesses and thought leaders in 60 countries, working for a world free of plastic pollution and its effects on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean and the environment.

Plastic Pollution Coalition co-founder and CEO Dianna Cohen said: “Plastic Pollution Coalition is pleased to be partnering with Ranpak, whose commitment to plastic-free packaging is commendable.

“Our world is simply drowning in plastic, and the time is now for all businesses to reduce their plastic footprint on the Earth.”

Ranpak provides environmentally sustainable, protective packaging solutions for products in e-commerce and industrial supply chain sectors.

In 2018, One Madison signed a definitive agreement with affiliates of Rhône Capital to combine with Ranpak, to create a firm with an enterprise value of around $1.09bn.