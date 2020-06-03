Quadpack has started operating in Japan, with the opening of a commercial office

Quadpack’s new office in Japan. (Credit: Quadpack)

International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has started operating in Japan, with the opening of a commercial office. With a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with facilities in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, the company lands in Japan with high expectations for one of the most promising markets in the beauty packaging industry.

The expansion is supported by data that places Asia as the region with the strongest growth in demand for cosmetics in 2019, according to a L’Oréal report. Being a unique market in which brands are known for their products’ quality, sophistication and technology, Japan is an auspicious investment destination for Quadpack.

“Having a physical office is a key step in our strategy to offer ‘in the region for the region’ solutions, especially in a country that values personal contacts in business,” says Tim Eaves, CEO and co-founder of Quadpack. The new office is led by Thomas Kuerner, a skilled executive with more than 25 years’ experience in the country and an extensive network within the cosmetics industry.

“Thomas brings to Quadpack his unique understanding of the Japanese market. We hope to build long, successful relationships there, based on collaborative innovation,” adds Eaves

Some of Quadpack’s innovations have already raised interest in Japan. “We are very excited to introduce our exclusive bi-injection blow moulding technology and sustainable solutions in packaging like Quadpack’s proprietary wood range and Sulapac, a biodegradable, microplastics-free material,” says Quadpack’s Japan Country Manager Thomas Kuerner.

After reaching excellent results in 2019, with double-digit growth both organic and by acquisitions, Quadpack is optimistic about 2020, despite the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis has posed to all markets. The new office opening is good news after these difficult months, as it opens new possibilities of expansion and recovery.

Source: Company Press Release