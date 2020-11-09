Qorvo will design and deliver the highest levels of heterogeneous packaging integration

Qorvo wins US government project. (Credit: Qorvo, Inc)

Qorvo, a provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has been selected by the U.S. government to create a State-of-the-Art (SOTA) Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP) RF production and prototyping center. The SHIP program will ensure that microelectronics packaging expertise and leadership is available for both U.S. defense contractors and commercial clients that require design, validation, assembly, test and manufacturing of next-generation RF components.

The exclusive SHIP Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), worth up to $75 million, was awarded to Qorvo by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division. This program is funded by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OUSD R&E) Trusted and Assured Microelectronics Program (T&AM), and is administered by the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted System (S²MARTS) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), managed by National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL).

Under the SHIP program, Qorvo will design and deliver the highest levels of heterogeneous packaging integration. This is essential to meet the size, weight, power and cost (SWAP-C) requirements for next-generation phased array radar systems, unmanned vehicles, electronic warfare platforms and satellite communications.

James Klein, president of Qorvo Infrastructure and Defense Products, said, “We are honored to be selected to establish state-of-the-art RF packaging capability for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This award reflects Qorvo’s proven track record as a global leader in RF technology with over 35 years of experience. As part of this collaboration, Qorvo will expand its proven capabilities in Texas to create a SOTA facility that best serves the needs of the U.S. government and commercial customers.”

Qorvo’s U.S.-based capabilities include advanced manufacturing, packaging and testing for both high- and low-power applications ranging from DC to 100 GHz. Qorvo holds a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Category 1A trusted source certification for package assembly, test and wafer foundry services at its Richardson, TX location. Qorvo further provides defense customers with greater value by applying high-yield manufacturing and scale expertise gained from serving the commercial market – where it supplies more than four billion heterogeneous modules annually.

Source: Company Press Release