Image: ProMach has acquired Canadian firm Jet Label & Packaging. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

Packaging machinery solutions ProMach has acquired Canada-based labelling and coding solutions provider Jet Label & Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Edmonton of Alberta, Jet Label & Packaging is a major provider of labels for a variety of industries in Western Canada.

The acquisition of Jet Label will help ProMach to expand its ProMach’s labelling and coding capabilities, as well as better serve Canadian customers.

Jet Label president and CEO Darrell Friesen said: “ProMach understands the importance of being close to the customer, which is a core value for Jet Label.”

Established in 1998, Jet Label is engaged in the manufacturing of labels and printed tape solutions for a range of industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, forestry, transportation, grocery stores, and mass-market retailers.

The company also produces labels for industrial applications. It produces a range of durable, water- and weatherproof labels for difficult environments.

In addition, Jet Label offers sales, service, and support from seven offices across Western Canada ranging from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

ProMach’s ID Technology product brand has six existing label converting facilities across North America.

With locations in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Ontario, the ID Technology brand offers flexographic labels, blank and shell labels, digital labels and synthetic labels.

The ID Technology also offers a range of labelling and coding systems for the customers ranging from small local startups and national retailers.

ProMach CEO comments on the acquisition of Jet Label & Packaging

ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson said: “With the addition of Jet, ProMach continues our label converting expansion that began over a decade ago with the vision of providing our North American customers with a labelling and coding partner that could serve all their needs – including labels, machinery, sales, service, and support – that is close to wherever they are.”

In June this year, ProMach acquired integrated turnkey process sterilisation solutions provider Stock America for an undisclosed sum.