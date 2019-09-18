The First-Place sustainability award recognizes the bio-plastic based packaging for Scotts Miracle-Gro Performance Organics growing media which made its commercial debut this spring

Image: ProAmpac has secured three 2019 Excellence Awards. Photo: courtesy of ProAmpac.

ProAmpac, the flexible packaging leader, received multiple recognition awards from Packaging Impressions for printing excellence as part of its 33rd annual competition.

Three designs were recognized for compelling, innovative and imaginative print quality and technical innovation in packaging.

The leading magazine and content provider for the printed packaging markets, Packaging Impressions, announced its 2019 Excellence Awards in categories that include all printing processes for labels, folding cartons, flexible and corrugated packaging.

ProAmpac received the following awards:

Flexible Packaging, Sustainability Category – ProAmpac received First Place for its Miracle-Gro® Performance Organics™ packaging (pictured here)

Flexible Packaging, Flexographic Printing Category – Second Place for Kaytee Winter Blend®

Flexible Packaging, Flexographic Printing Category – Third Place for Pride Lands Premium Bloom Soil

ProActive Sustainability

“We’re honored to be recognized by Packaging Impressions and feel especially privileged to be selected for excellence in sustainable packaging,” said ProAmpac Chief Commercial Officer Adam Grose. “Sustainable product design and development is a priority of ProAmpac, and part of our multi-faceted ProActive Sustainability® initiative,” added Grose. “These awards mean a lot to the design and development teams at ProAmpac and those of our customers.”

Award Winners

The First-Place sustainability award recognizes the bio-plastic based packaging for Scotts Miracle-Gro® Performance Organics™ growing media which made its commercial debut this spring. The packaging replaces 25 percent of the traditional oil- or natural gas-based polyethylene resin with a sugarcane-based bio-plastic resin. The current Packaging Impressions recognition follows a 2019 AmeriStar award in June from the Institute of Packaging Professionals.

The Second Place in the flexible-packaging Flexo process from Packaging Impressions recognizes the eight-color flexographic process ProAmpac employed to produce stunning pop-off-the-shelf graphics for Kaytee Winter Blend® Wild Bird Food. A window on the package is seamlessly incorporated into the graphics to show the product and create a more appealing look.

Third Place, also for flexible packaging using Flexo printing, salutes Pride Lands Premium Bloom Soil bags that create vibrant graphics using sustainable, bold ultraviolet (UV) energy-cured, high-gloss coated and high-density UV inks. An overcoat and UV light-cured ink system leaves the final product with a laminated look.

