US-based consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced plans to test refillable packages for its skin care brand Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser later this year.

Image: P&G's Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser. Photo: courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

The new refillable packages are expected to considerably reduce the plastic used in the beauty category.

During the 2019 Sustainable Brands conference held in Detroit, US, the company said that it will offer the Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser in a refillable package to customers starting in October and running until the end of 2019.

Planned to be made available only online through the Olay website in the US and the UK regions, the new container features a refill pod, which is made of recyclable polypropylene.

The firm said in a statement: “If adopted, and the brand moved a significant portion of Olay Regenerist moisturizer jars to refillable pods (e.g., 5 million jars’ worth), then that would save over 1,000,000 lbs of plastic.”

The refillable Olay Regenerist Whip package contains one full jar of Olay Regenerist Whip and one refill pod of moisturiser which allows consumers to place the pod inside the jar once the container is emptied.

P&G skin and personal care sustainability and brand communications associate director Anitra Marsh said: “The ultimate goal is to find and adopt many more sustainable packaging solutions, and the refillable Olay Regenerist Whip package is the first step of that journey.

“It’s really important for us to get it right because only then can we bring this concept to market at scale.”

The pod, which be used to refill the jar, will be sold and shipped in a container made of 100% recycled paper, without an outer carton in order to reducing packaging.

Upon completion of the three-month trial, Olay plans to evaluate the learnings to inform future packaging.

P&G said that the Olay’s new refillable product concept marks a step ahead in the brand’s commitment to make packages recyclable or reusable. It also forms part of P&G’s larger sustainability initiatives.

Earlier this year, P&G announced plans to use 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2030, for its products.