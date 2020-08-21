The new equipment and technology platforms will be installed at PaperWorks’s Greensboro, North Carolina facility

The new Komori 41” offset printing press at the PaperWorks facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Credit: Business Wire.)

North American integrated full-service packaging provider PaperWorks has invested in new equipment and technology to increase its production capacity and capabilities.

To be installed at PaperWorks’s Greensboro, North Carolina facility, the new equipment is expected to integrate well with the company’s business model by providing a sophisticated automation.

The company has acquired GLX740 printing press from Komori (Japan) to boost its production capabilities.

The new 41” Offset printing press comes with seven colors and two coaters including automating logistics, in-line color control, in-line detection systems, automated changeovers and in-line cold foil technology

According to PaperWorks, the advanced technology platform allows the production of high-end cartons that will be highly sustainable and cost-efficient.

PaperWorks has also bought two new Bobst MASTERFOLD 110A1 folding gluing lines with 600Meters/Min line speed.

The lines comprise advanced gluing system and detection systems for full in-line quality and process control.

PaperWorks planned to install the new equipment in the third quarter of 2020

PaperWorks Strategic Accounts & New Technology Innovation vice president Nirav Shah said: “We welcome the opportunity to improve on our current assets.

“We recognize this is the right time to invest in new technology to accommodate growing demand, delight our customers, and surpass their needs and expectations.”

The company is planning to install the new equipment and new technology platforms in the third quarter of the year with production expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the year.

In August last year, PaperWorks has installed a new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica 144K die cutters at its facility in Baldwinsville, New York in the US.