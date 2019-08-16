The new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica 144K die cutters have been installed at PaperWorks’s New York facility

Image: Officials from PaperWorks among others during the ribbon-cutting event to mark the official start of new equipment. Photo: courtesy of Koenig & Bauer AG.

North American integrated full-service packaging provider PaperWorks has commissioned new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica 144K die cutters at its facility in Baldwinsville, New York in the US.

The firm has purchased a Koenig & Bauer Rapida 145 57-inch seven-colour press, along with two new Koenig & Bauer-Iberica 144K die cutters, to strengthen its production capacity.

The Baldwinsville facility is equipped to produce packaging solutions. It employs approximately 240 full-time people.

PaperWorks’s Baldwinsville facility is focused on offset printing technology

PaperWorks president and chief executive officer C Anderson Andy Bolton said: “We are excited to begin production on our Koenig & Bauer Rapida 145 press.

“Our customers expect the most consistent and high quality printing as well as unique enhancements that enable their products to stand out on the shelf and the new technology on the Koenig & Bauer press delivers on those needs.

“With this installation, we will be gaining large format offset print technology in Baldwinsville as well as newer machines with greater converting speeds. Our customers trust us to represent and protect their brands, and we want to preserve that trust by consistently and safely producing high quality products and solutions.

“We chose Koenig & Bauer as our trusted partner due to their competence in folding cartons, superior training, and their ability to partner and consult with our entire organization.”

PaperWorks’s Baldwinsville is the fifth plant focused on offset printing technology and one of two plants in its system to offer both flexo and offset printing.

PaperWorks, which operates its own paper mills, produces coated recycled paperboard made from 100% recycled content for the packaging industry.

The firm provides recycled paperboard and is specialised in folding cartons for packaging applications.

It offers folding carton solutions for a wide variety of market sectors, including food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and medical devices.

Recently, PaperWorks has opened a new Packaging Development (PacDev) Design + Innovation Center in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.