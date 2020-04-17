PAC Worldwide’s CoolPAC packaging products such as box liners, mailers, roll stock, and pallet covers will be recycled via NextTrex recycling programme

PAC Worldwide produces 100% recyclable thermal bubble liner. (Credit: Rupert Kittinger-Sereinig from Pixabay)

PAC Worldwide has entered into a recycling partnership with Trex Company, as part of its sustainable efforts.

PAC Worldwide is claimed to introduce the industry’s first fully approved and 100% recyclable thermal bubble liner with its CoolPAC brand of products.

When CoolPAC products are ready for disposal, Trex will transform the metalised bubble material into environmentally-friendly outdoor decking and railing via its NextTrex recycling programme.

The box liners, mailers, roll stock, and pallet covers are the CoolPAC packaging products, which will be recycled under the programme.

The metalised bubble material is used for the protection of packaged products such as meals, pharmaceuticals, flowers, cosmetics and chocolates from adverse temperature swings.

The collaboration will allow expanding the NexTrex retail recycling programme across the country. It enables to reclaim and repurpose over 400 million pounds of polyethylene plastic film per annum.

According to PAC Worldwide, over 32,000 store locations across the country involves in the programme. Major national grocery chains, as well as regional and speciality retailers will also participate in the programme.

PAC cold chain products associate director Jenifer Nelson said: “When our engineering team came up with a recyclable metal solution for cold chain, we immediately started thinking about how to bring it to market and educate the consumer.

Trex provides competitive compensation for products ranging from plastic film to trailers for storage and shipment, as part of the NexTrex programme.

In November 2019, PAC Worldwide collaborated with Ridwell on the new flexible film recycling programme.

Established in 1975, PAC Worldwide is engaged in the development and manufacturing of customised packaging and contract packaging solutions for its customers.

Trex is a major manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing solutions.