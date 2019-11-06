The flexible film recycling programme will help dispose certain materials used in e-commerce packaging

Image: PAC Worldwide and Ridwell have collaborated on flexible film recycling programme. Photo: courtesy of RitaE from Pixabay.

Contract packaging solutions provider PAC Worldwide has collaborated with Ridwell on the new flexible film recycling programme.

The new recycling programme has been designed to help consumers easily dispose of certain materials used in e-commerce packaging, as well as minimise the amount of plastic entering into landfills or water systems.

Ridwell CEO Ryan Metzger said: “We started our company to build a less wasteful future. A critical part of that mission is to make new recycling opportunities possible by matching innovative recyclers with categories we collect that may otherwise go to landfills.”

The new flexible film recycling programme marks America Recycles Day Celebration

Under the trial programme, PAC Worldwide and Ridwell will focus on the recycling of flexible film used in items such as poly bubble mailers, flat poly matters, and plastic air pillows.

The programme is being launched in the second week of this month in conjunction with the event celebrating America Recycles Day on November 15.

The joint company initiative, along with store drop-off programmes, will provide a timely solution to the customers, as the Seattle’s ban on curbside recycling of flexible film will come into force at the starting of 2020.

Ridwell will screen and consolidate the flexible film taken from member’s homes for shipping to PAC Worldwide for processing.

Later, PAC Worldwide will collect the film and converts it back into resin pellets that can be used to produce new packaging or other goods used in the e-commerce supply chain.

During the America Recycles Day event, PAC’s US-based plants will serve as official drop-off points for all flexible film, including plastic grocery bags.

Locations comprise of company headquarters in Redmond of Washington, in addition to facilities in Middletown, Ohio, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Phoenix.

PAC Worldwide sustainability vice president John Bartell said: “Flexible film is recyclable and a valuable commodity that should be looked at from a circular perspective – not linear.”

In January 2018, PAC Worldwide expanded its contract packaging and fulfilment operations to targets companies looking for relief from inefficient and burdensome internal packaging and fulfilment.