Orion has installed the Mark Andy’s Evolution Series flexo press at its Polish facility to print multicolor labels on different substrates

Orion Znakowanie Towarow has installed third Mark Andy Press. (Credit: Mark Andy)

Poland-based print service provider Orion Znakowanie Towarow has commissioned Mark Andy’s Evolution Series flexo press to boost its label production capacity.

The new press is being used by the Orion, which serves customers in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, to print multicolor labels on different substrates.

Orion Znakowanie Towarow president Marek Dziewanowski said: “It’s the third press from this American vendor purchased by our company during the last four years. The investment is another natural step of modernization of our equipment.

“Evolution Series replaced the long-serving device from another vendor and significantly increased our potential in terms of label production to include more advanced and complex finishes.”

Mark Andy’s Evolution Series press operates at speed of up to 230 m/min

Capable of handles web of 440mm width and speed of up to 230 m/min, the Evolution Series press enables peel-off labelling production and is equipped with unwind/rewind, and web inspection camera.

It is also integrated with eight flexo stations with chilled impression cylinders, preregister & auto register, VariPrint system, web reversal system, Corona unit, cold foil stamping, laminator, UV curing system, and two die-cutters.

Dziewanowski added: “The Evolution Series is based on a printing platform known from Performance Series P7, that we have used since 2017; it is a significant support for that press as well.

“Due to their compatibility, we may do the same jobs in both presses or use them alternatively.”

Orion Znakowanie Towarow already operates the Performance Series P7 and a Digital Series HD press at its undisclosed facility in Poland.

In May 2020, Polish firm FleksoGraf Printing House has purchased Mark Andy’s new Evolution Series flexo press to boost its production capabilities.

FleksoGraf Printing House offers different labels, including white, coloured and foil-based for specialised applications.