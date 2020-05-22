The Evolution Series is a servo-based eight-colour press that delivers 330mm print width and 230m per minute

Poland’s FleksoGraf has invested in Mark Andy Evolution Series flexo press. (Credit: Mark Andy)

Poland-based FleksoGraf Printing House has invested in Mark Andy’s new Evolution Series flexo press to boost its production capabilities.

Established in 2006, FleksoGraf is a printing house that offers customised products to over 1,000 customers in Poland and abroad.

Based in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, the company has expertise in offering different labels, including white, coloured and foil-based for specialised applications.

FleksoGraf director Jacek Metryka said: “We hope that this solution will help us to increase efficiency and widen our offer. Today’s labels allow to distinguish a product, especially when we talk about cosmetic, chemistry, food and spirit industries.”

The Evolution Series is a servo-based eight-colour press, which delivers 330mm print width and 230m per minute.

The system’s eight flexo stations with chilled impression cylinders facilitate cold foil stamping and printing on a glue side.

Mark Andy’s Evolution Series flexo press also features UV curing system, preregister, autoregister, VariPrint system, two die-cutters with a lift and BSC autoregister camera.

Mark Andy’s press features specific functions and equipment to produce quality labels

With specific functions and equipment, the Evolution Series flexo press enables to produce quality labels.

The press is also provided with independent inking and impression, advanced die-cutting options and web tension control system to facilitate the required label production.

Mark Andy Poland sales manager Łukasz Chruśliński said: “We are one of few vendors that can offer both digital and flexographic presses so we’re able to proceed initial analysis with a customer, considering his needs.

“Due to diversity of our offer such a research is even more reliable. We try to be as flexible as possible when analyzing expectations of the customer and we estimate the whole situation together.”

Recently, Mark Andy announced that it had added new converting features to the Digital Pro product line.

Launched in August 2019, the Digital Pro product line is comprised of Digital Pro 1 roll to roll solution and Digital Pro 3 inline digital hybrid press with a single flexo station and die-cutting.