The technical development centre will enable customers to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging

Oliver Healthcare Packaging has opened new office and technical development centre in Singapore (Credit: Oliver)

Oliver Healthcare Packaging has opened a new office and technical development centre in Singapore to boost its operations in Southeast Asia.

With a larger team, the new facility in Cintech 1 Science Park will allow the company to better serve customers in the medical device, drug delivery, and diagnostics industries across the Asia Pacific.

Oliver Southeast Asia general manager Aldin Velic said: “Since establishing our regional headquarters in Singapore in 2018, Oliver has experienced outstanding growth in the Asia-Pacific region.”

The new office includes a technical development centre, which facilitates customers to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging.

Oliver’s new office includes experience zone to exhibit innovative medical packaging solutions

Oliver’s new facility is also comprised of an experience zone to exhibit the company’s innovative medical packaging solutions to the customers.

Oliver president and CEO Michael Benevento said: “Oliver is proud to increase our footprint in Southeast Asia with a beautiful new office and an expanded team.

“Driven by the continued entry of global multinational medical device manufacturers, plus an active MedTech innovation community, the medical device industry in this region is poised for robust growth, with Singapore playing a central role. Oliver will continue to invest in Southeast Asia to best support the needs of our customers.”

In January 2019, Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquired US-based medical packaging provider CleanCut Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Anaheim of California, CleanCut Technologies provides complete packaging services and solutions for the customers in the medical device industry.

Based in Grand Rapids of Michigan, Oliver Healthcare Packaging provides pouches, lidding, roll stock and mounting cards for the global healthcare industry.