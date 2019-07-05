OKI Data Singapore has introduced new Pro Series label printers for a wide variety of industries and businesses in Southeast Asia.

Image: OKI’s Pro Series label printer. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / OKI Data Singapore.

Pro1040 and Pro1050 are said to be the world’s first and small single-cut label specialised printers, which use LED with toner (EP) technology, said OKI.

The narrow-format label printing machines provide customers with flexible media handling, high durability, extensibility and lower total cost of ownership.

The Pro1040 can print colourful labels using CMYK toners, while Pro1050 delivers the same functionality along with additional capability to print spot white (CMYK+W).

With the support of white toner, the Pro1050 printer will print labels with white-only text and graphics and create an opaque white background under a colourful image to produce better labels on transparent or coloured label media.

Pro Series label printers hold capacity to print on a variety of media ranging from textured papers to synthetics and transparent film (PET).

OKI said that the printers allow the manufacturers to produce labels up to 1320.8mm in length and as small as 12.7mm with a minimum cut length of 101.6mm.

With expanded decorative capabilities, OKI’s new printers help businesses and companies to create unique labels with purposive messages or specific functions.

The textile and apparel companies can use the printers for the creation of unique clothes tags, while security companies can print labels with special security seals that are used to reveal human tampering.

Pro Series label printers can produce signage labels such as GHS labels, chemical labels, ISO labels and identification labels for the customers in the automobile, steel, and other heavy manufacturing industries.

The printers will also help create customised warning labels, which will inform workers about hazardous items, materials or areas.

Pro Series label printer can produce food labels, customised wine labels, bottled drink labels, cosmetic labels, product expiry labels and information labels affixed to the packaging of retail store products.

Via auto recognition technology, multiple hospitals, factories, logistics companies and retail businesses facilitate their operations by using labels that are printed with barcodes, variable data or infinitesimal characters. The labels will be effectively printed by Pro Series machines.

OKI Data Singapore managing director Masahiko Tsuda said: “Many businesses in this region have labelling requirements, so it is normal for such companies to seek more efficient and cost-effective ways to improve this aspect of their business.”