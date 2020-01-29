Nuceria has installed the new unit to set new industry standards in terms of flexibility, customisation and supply chain excellence

Nuceria Group installs Nilpeter High-Build InkJet Varnish Unit. (Credit: Nilpeter A/S)

Italian flexible packaging solutions provider Nuceria Group has installed Nilpeter’s new High-Build InkJet Varnish Unit at its Milan plant in Italy to expand design portfolio.

Nuceria, which is a part of All4Labels, has installed the new unit to set new industry standards in terms of flexibility, customisation and supply chain excellence. The installation of the new unit is claimed to be the first of its kind in Italy.

Features of the new Nilpeter High-Build Varnish InkJet Unit

The new High-Build Varnish InkJet Unit of Nilpeter allows extensive embellishment capabilities which are ideal for the requirements in the health, personal care, wine & spirits segments sectors.

Its features include a robust industrial design, recirculating ink system for high reliability, integrated maintenance station, registration system mark reader and air-cooled UV-LED pinning.

The new unit is a touch-screen based unit with an easy-to-use Graphic User Interface. It supports a wide range of substrates that include PP, PE, PET, and foil, and can be placed at anywhere in the press configuration.

All4Labels Southern Europe & Global Spirits president Guido Iannone said: “The new high-build InkJet print bar allows us to achieve faster delivery times with high embellishment jobs, and the increased agility offers economic benefits without compromising quality.

“This is the latest development in our historic collaboration with Nilpeter, who continues to raise the bar with flexibility, customisation and supply chain excellence.”

Nilpeter said that the new unit offers a reduced overall cost of production, less material waste, faster make-ready, and increased production rates when compared to traditional methods

Additionally, it increases product shelf-appeal with little to no extra costs for screens, plates or similar.

