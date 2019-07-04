Germany-based firm NOVEXX Solutions has introduced XLS 2xx labelling system for applications in food, beverages, personal care, pharma and chemical products segments.

Image: NOVEXX’s XLS 2XX labelling system. Photo: courtesy of Novexx Solutions GmbH.

Designed to manage every industrial labelling requirement, the multifunctional XLS 2xx Labelling System offers various configuration options.

The system’s large selection of features will ensure maximum flexibility, continuous operation and enhance production line uptime.

The labelling system’s features also include a large colour display and the new Easy Push Rewinder designed to allow easy and quick removal of label material.

In addition to offering a wide range of solutions for small to extra-wide labels, from low to high speed labelling, the XLS 2xx Labeling System offers highest flexibility.

The modular design of the system allows it to be integrated into new and existing production lines, NOVEXX said.

NOVEXX Solutions product management director Geert Jan Kolkhuis Tanke said: “The XLS 2xx is a powerful further development of our portfolio. The labeling systems are developed and produced in Germany and are of the highest quality.

“It can handle any labeling challenge and efficiently applies labels to products, trays and cartons. Due to the many possible configurations, the XLS 2xx Labeling System Family is a real all-rounder – no matter in which industry it is used.

“The XLS 2xx keeps the costs for industrial labeling low and therefore it is the ideal labeling system for every production line. ”

The XLS, which can be used in tandem mode and requires limited maintenance, also features a large display with an icons-controlled menu in order to ensure an intuitive operation.

The firm said: “The dispensing speed automatically adapts to the conveyor speed which increases the productivity and performance of the entire production line.

“Optionally, the labelling system can be combined with IP65 kits for use in humid or dusty environments. Thanks to this, the labelling system is also prepared for rough production conditions.”

NOVEXX Solutions is engaged in providing printing, labelling and print & apply solutions including a comprehensive range of labelling materials.