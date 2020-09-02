NOVA Chemicals will provide funding to expand the equipment in Merlin’s Delta facility

NOVA Chemicals has signed PCR supply agreement with Merlin Plastics. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

NOVA Chemicals, a producer of chemicals and plastic resins, has signed a long-term agreement with Canadian recycler Merlin Plastics to increase the supply of post-consumer recyclate (PCR) for consumer packaging while helping to advance a circular economy.

As per the terms of the agreement, NOVA Chemicals will provide multi-million-dollar funding to expand the equipment in Merlin’s Delta facility in British Columbia (BC).

The Delta processing plant converts various plastic container packaging into recycled plastic pellets.

Merlin seeks to enhance recyclate processing for food packaging applications

The financing will also help Merlin enhance its recyclate processing for food packaging applications.

Merlin Plastics president Tony Moucachen said: “We are excited to combine our three decades of recycling experience with NOVA Chemicals’ industry knowledge and technical expertise to expand the supply of high-value polyethylene PCR in the marketplace.

“With this agreement, we will be able to turn more recycled plastic packaging into valuable new source material for consumer products and packaging.”

NOVA Chemicals plans to provide 100% PCR polyethylene and PCR blended with its virgin grades, including high-quality linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

NOVA Chemicals president and CEO Luis Sierra said: “Plastic has great value and is essential to modern life. NOVA Chemicals is committed to finding new ways to capture its value beyond its first use to drive a plastics circular economy.

“This partnership with Merlin and our forthcoming suite of PCR-containing resins will help meet our customer and brand owner needs and expand high-quality PCR supply for use in consumer packaging.”

The high-quality PCR is mostly used in non-food applications such as detergent bottles and plastic lumber.