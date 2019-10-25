Adhering to the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry at each stage in the manufacturing process, Noble Panacea is committed to sustainability & are proud to announce a national recycling program in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle

Image: Packaged with innovative renewable and recyclable materials, each product is a true reflection of Noble Panacea's mission and commitment. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Noble Panacea.

Noble Panacea, a luxury skincare brand founded on the ambitious research of Sir Fraser Stoddart, the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner for Chemistry, announces it’s global launch today.

Following decades of research, Sir Fraser Stoddart discovered his now patented Organic Molecular Vessel (OMV)™ Technology, a new delivery system which allows for the superior protection, penetration, and programmed time-release of potent active ingredients. The in-house production of OMVs™ ensures pharmaceutical-grade purity that when coupled with the precise selection and encapsulation process, delivers highly efficacious results without any unnecessary additives or irritants.

“Our OMVs™ are green, crafted and manipulated through a very sophisticated process in small batches. The final formulation can take three weeks to be created. This craftmanship, coupled with the precise selection and encapsulation of active ingredients, aims to deliver unprecedented results without any harmful ingredients or irritants,” said Sir Fraser Stoddart, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Noble Panacea.

Noble Panacea will be available in two collections – The Brilliant and The Absolute – for unparalleled performance in skin nourishment and boosting cellular activity. Each formulation is filled into a single-use, Active Daily Dose system that preserves the potency of each formulation while preventing contamination and providing the precise dosage of product necessary for optimal results.

Adhering to the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry at each stage in the manufacturing process, Noble Panacea is committed to sustainability & are proud to announce a national recycling program in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle®. In effort to achieve Noble Panacea’s global commitment to a more sustainable future, consumers are invited to send their empty Active Daily Doses back to Noble Panacea via free pre-paid shipping envelopes. The waste will then be recycled by TerraCycle and diverted from landfill.

“Through their forward-thinking approach, Noble Panacea is offering a powerful, sustainable option to divert empty Active Daily Dose packaging from landfills,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “At TerraCycle we are fortunate to count Noble Panacea among a select group of luxury beauty brands that offer a consumer-facing recycling program.”

Over the course of Sir Fraser Stoddart’s career, he is proud to have mentored over 500 students from 50 countries in the field of science. Noble Panacea are proud to announce their global partnership with Girl Up, a non-profit founded by the United Nations Foundation and a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. Together, Noble Panacea and Girl Up will be working to globally empower girls’ development through education.

“Girl Up believes in the power of girls to change the world. They are a force for good in whatever they choose to pursue,” Girl Up Co-Executive Director Anna Blue said. “We’re glad to partner with Noble Panacea to continue to help girl leaders access their fullest potential,” Girl Up Co-Executive Director Melissa Kilby said.

Source: Company Press Release