NIKU Farms is bringing Green Cell Foam insulated packaging to Canada for its farm-to-door meat subscription boxes

Image: Meat company NIKU Farms has selected Green Cell Foam as shipping material. Photo: courtesy of PDPhotos from Pixabay.

Toronto-based NIKU Farms has selected Green Cell Foam as shipping material, as part of its sustainable efforts.

NIKU Farms is claimed to be the first Canadian meat company to use Green Cell Foam insulated packaging for its farm-to-door meat subscription boxes.

Green Cell Foam compostable and biodegradable packaging material

Produced by KTM Industries, Green Cell Foam is a certified compostable and biodegradable packaging material made from non-GMO cornstarch in the US.

NIKU said that its latest move takes the company beyond its previous 100% curbside recyclable packaging to a material that is compostable, biodegradable and water-soluble.

NIKU Farms co-founder Luke Armstrong said: “Food subscription boxes are rising in popularity, but often they create excessive plastic waste. By using Green Cell Foam packaging, high-quality, ethically-raised meat can go straight to your door in a completely sustainable way.

“We encourage other Canadian companies to join us in switching to a more sustainable option like Green Cell Foam. With Canada poised to ban single-use plastics by 2021, the time is now.”

Green Cell Foam 101 is a natural and environmentally friendly packaging material, which delivers the performance of petroleum-based foams.

The natural packaging material takes 70% less energy during the manufacturing process and releases 80% fewer greenhouse gases than petroleum-based foams.

KTM Industries CEO Tim Colonnese said: “We created Green Cell Foam to be a completely biodegradable, limited-impact alternative to Styrofoam, plastic and other landfill-clogging materials commonly used in shipping.

“We’re proud of the work we do for partners who share our vision and are excited to expand in Canada with NIKU Farms, a mission-driven company with sustainability engrained in all aspects of its business.”

The packaging material, which was introduced in 2002, can be used for the protection of pharmaceuticals, foods of all types, wine bottles, electronic products and parts.

In April this year, Crowd Cow, an online marketplace for craft meat, has selected GreenCell Foam as an exclusive shipping material for its products.