NiceLabel’s solution will act as virtual collaboration tool for labelling. (Credit: Pexels/Pixabay)

NiceLabel, a developer of label design software, has rolled out a new cloud-based business model that will enable its partners to offer labelling solutions-as-a-service safely and remotely during Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Based on Label Cloud, the channel solution of NiceLabel will act as a virtual collaboration tool for labelling.

It will allow the firm’s reseller partners to demonstrate, sell and configure labelling solutions for clients, remotely from their home.

NiceLabel said that its cloud-based labelling solution, which is counted as an operating expense instead of a capital expense, is available on a subscription payment model that covers platform maintenance and upgrades.

NiceLabel channel marketing director Paul Vogt said: “Before the pandemic, most resellers in the labelling space primarily used a face-to-face business model to sell and support their labelling solutions.

“Today, that’s all changed. Resellers have to connect virtually from their home with customers in their home. They will need to collaborate, interact and discuss with their customers without being on-site. That’s why we have introduced this new channel offering.”

With its solution, the software firm claims that resellers can manage the entire process remotely and safely for customers from live demonstration to designing and test printing label templates, implementing solutions, printing labels, and managing supplies inventory.

Vogt continued saying: “It represents a step-change for resellers and customers because, for many of them, it represents a whole new way of working. Yet, it is one that is both necessary in the current lockdown and beneficial to resellers who can continue to engage and sell efficiently and quickly to customers all through the crisis and beyond.

“We want to get the message out that whether our customers require on-premise or cloud labelling solutions, NiceLabel can still meet their needs. Before the pandemic, you didn’t necessarily need cloud for labelling, but now, in light of the current crisis, it is increasingly becoming a must-have solution.”