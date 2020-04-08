The firm has launched a new initiative to provide its cloud-based labelling technology as well as its technical consulting services for free of cost

NiceLabel offers free labelling software to organisations fighting COVID-19. (Credit: icondigital from Pixabay.)

NiceLabel, a developer of label design software and label management systems, is providing the organisations that have joined the fight against Covid-19 with free subscriptions to its cloud-based labelling software.

The software firm has launched the new non-commercial and non-profit-based initiative that provides its cloud-based labelling technology as well as its technical consulting services for free of charge.

The initiative is to help the organisations to deliver the medical equipment and supplies; respirators, disinfectants, masks or other critical supplies as quickly as possible to those who are in need.

NiceLabel marketing vice president Ken Moir said: “We wanted to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labelling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible. Our multi-tenant cloud platform allows us from a remote location to get labelling anywhere around the world – and to do it ultra-fast.

“We plan to use our capability to help manufacturers rapidly switch their product lines to key equipment and products needed in the fight against COVID-19 and to support the rapid delivery of those supplies to those battling this new virus on the front line.

“We are here to help, so we would encourage any organization seeking out labelling support as they look to get key materials and equipment deliveries out to those who need it most, to get in touch with us today.”

The label design software firm said that the cloud-based labelling solution allows the organisations to create new labels quickly and rapidly, add them to the packaging which is used on their new product lines to ensure that equipment and materials arrive on the front line without delay.

In October last year, NiceLabel has launched a version 2 of its ABAP package to optimise labelling process in SAP S4/HANA.