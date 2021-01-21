Niagara Label has selected the new FA-17 to become cost-effective with the quick-change features of the press

US-based mid-sized label manufacturer Niagara Label has purchased a new NilPeter FA-17 press to boost its production capabilities.

Niagara Label will use the new NilPeter FA-17 press for the advancement of its embellishment capabilities and substrate range.

Niagara Label, which has been running FB-Line presses since the early 2000s, has selected the new FA-17 to become cost-effective with the quick-change features of the press.

Based in Buffalo of New York, Niagara Label serves customers in the American Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Niagara Label general manager Keith Hatswell said: “The new FA expands our capacity and capabilities, which we expect will bring in new opportunities.

“Furthermore, it will help us remain competitive, especially with longer run jobs, and up against larger companies with wider presses.”

Nilpeter has developed FA-Line to meet the growing requirements of the printers. The FA-Line, which is designed for the modern print operator, features an advanced user-interface and fully mobile print controls.

Other features of the FA-Line include a vertical auto-lock system, driven chill rollers, the latest generation CleanInking system and multi-substrate printing.

Nilpeter USA senior sales consultant Walt Mesik said: “Having watched Niagara Label’s continued growth utilising our Nilpeter FB-Line technology, we are confident the FA-17 automation and Quick-Change features will provide the efficiency needed to address their capacity issues, and the flexibility to grow into new markets. Nilpeter is excited to be Niagara Label’s printing partner.”

