The new nine-colour FA-17 press is claimed to be the first of its kind to be installed in Kazakhstan

Inkas LLC General Account Manager, Oksana Tashimbetova, and Director, Ivan Pivovarov, pose with the new Nilpeter FA-17. (Credit: Nilpeter A/S.)

Kazakhstan-based printing company Inkas has purchased a new FA-17 press from Nilpeter, a Danish printing presses manufacturer, to boost its production capabilities.

The new FA-17 press has been installed at Inkas’ facility in Kazakhstan and is claimed to be first of its kind to be installed in the country.

The nine-colour press is connected with Nilpeter’s advanced automation, registration, and film application packages.

Its features UV-curing and cooling technology, rail system, turn bar for filmic material, de- and re-lamination equipment.

Inkas director Ivan Pivovarov said: “We’re striving to improve quality, expand our product range, and remain leaders in our industry.

“The market keeps moving, and we received requests for products that could not be produced on our existing equipment, with queues building, negatively affecting deadlines.

“The FA-Line’s optimal price-to-quality ratio, and good selection of additional options, were decisive factors.

“With the new Nilpeter flexo printing press we are planning to produce new types of products that we could not produce before, and we hope the business will grow rapidly.”

The new press is also equipped with UV-lamination, rotary die-cutting with GAP-master, an embossing cassette, back-side slitting for edge trimming, automatic matrix removal and video inspection.

Inkas provides flexographic printing of all kinds of labels and produces receipt tape for all types of cash register devices, paper rolls for fax machines, printers, teletypes and ATMs, and thermal labels with bar code for retail scales and printers.

The company also covers the complete production cycle from the development of layouts, to colour separation and manufactures photopolymer forms, and releases finished high-quality products.

Recently, TQL Packaging Solutions invested in Nilpeter FA-26 flexographic press to advance in packaging films printing.