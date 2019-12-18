The proposed regulation, which is effective from 1 January 2022, will also ban the sale of polystyrene loose fill packaging

Image: New York to ban the use of single-use styrofoam food containers. Photo: courtesy of New York State.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a new regulation to ban the use of single-use food and beverage containers made from polystyrene foam across the state.

The 5th proposal of the 2020 State of the State Agenda bars the use and distribution of expanded polystyrene, also known as styrofoam, single-use containers used for prepared foods or beverages.

Cuomo said: “Styrofoam is one of the most common pollutants and a public health hazard that impacts humans and the environment alike.

“From take-out containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act.

“With this proposal, we can build on our nation-leading initiatives to protect the environment and move New York another step closer to a greener, more sustainable future.”

The ban on single-use styrofoam food containers is effective from 1 January 2022

Effective from 1 January 2022, the proposed regulation will also ban the sale of polystyrene loose fill packaging, known as packing peanuts.

The bill, however, excludes pre-packaged food sealed prior to receipt at food service establishment, as well as packaging for uncooked or raw meat, fish or eggs.

Additionally, the legislation allows the State Department of Environmental Conservation to undertake a review and take action required to limit or ban other packaging material that affects the environment.

The ban contributes to the governor’s efforts to reduce environmental pollution. As part of this effort, the governor signed legislation banning single-use plastic bags earlier this year.

Effective from March 2020, the regulation to ban on single-use plastic is expected to help reduce pollution and protect fish and wildlife.

Apart from preventing plastic bag litter in the environment, the ban would help decrease the greenhouse gas emissions associated with plastic bag production and disposal ranging from petroleum used to produce the bags to emissions from the transportation of bags to landfills.