The European Plastics Pact is an initiative aimed to accelerate the systemic shift to a circular plastics economy in Europe

Neste signs the European Plastics Pact. (Credit: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay)

Neste, together with several European Union Member States and forerunner companies representing different parts of the European plastics sector, have signed the European Plastics Pact today in Brussels, Belgium.

The European Plastics Pact is a frontrunner initiative and a platform for leading countries and private organizations from the entire plastics value chain from across Europe to collaborate and accelerate the systemic shift to a circular plastics economy in Europe.

“Neste is a purpose-driven company with an ambition to create a healthier planet for our children. By signing the European Plastics Pact, we wish to re-emphasize our solid commitment to help the European plastics industry to create transformative solutions to combating plastic pollution and reduce the industry’s reliance on fossil oil. While our renewable solutions have already been used to replace fossil feedstock in the production of bio-based polypropylene and polyethylene at a commercial scale for the European market, we are accelerating the development of chemical recycling capacity together with several value chain partners to speed up the shift to a circular plastics economy,” says Mercedes Alonso, Executive Vice President, Renewable Polymers and Chemicals, Neste.

The European Plastics Pact aims to accelerate cross-border exchange and collaboration on a pan-European scale to supplement and support the already existing European and global commitments as well as the existing national and company initiatives on the circularity of plastics value chain.

