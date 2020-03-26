The transaction is pending approval by the Hungarian Competition Authority

Nefab seeks to acquire Szkaliczki & Partners Plastic Processing. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Nefab AB and Szkaliczki & Partners Holding Ltd. have signed an agreement where Nefab AB intends to purchase 100% of the shares of Szkaliczki & Partners Plastic Processing Ltd in Hungary.

Szkaliczki’s leading technology and strong engineering capabilities for thermoformed trays is a fantastic addition to Nefab’s global offering of engineered multi-material packaging solutions and logistics services. With the addition of Szkaliczki’s capabilities Nefab will be even better positioned to serve customers worldwide in return flows, with engineered solutions that are optimized to lower customers’ environmental impact and reduce costs, throughout their supply chains.

The transaction is still pending approval by the Hungarian Competition Authority. The approval is expected within a week.

Source: Company Press Release