Illustration of SPR office building. (Credit: MYCON General Contractors, Inc.)

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) has started construction on the SPR Office Building at 1480 Justin Road, Rockwall, Texas 75087.

The SPR office is a 24,000 SF, two-story expansion to the existing manufacturing warehouse, including a formal lobby, offices and suites, architectural finished concrete features, and preparation for the future locker room and bathroom.

MYCON is finishing the 79,373 SF North Warehouse, on the same site. “We appreciate Alvaplast US Development, LLC, as a continued client and enjoy working with their team to deliver the new warehouse and office building,” says Roger Pavlovich, Vice President, MYCON.

The architect on the project is Pross Design Group. Alvaplast US Development, LLC, is the owner. The scheduled completion date for the two-story office building is December 2020.

Source: Company Press Release