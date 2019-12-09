Müroll produces around 200 million m² of self-adhesive tape at its 25,000 m² production and storage facilities in Frastanz

Image: Müroll produces adhesive tapes, self-adhesive labels and paper rolls. Photo: courtesy of Emilian Robert Vicol from Pixabay.

European adhesive tape manufacturer Müroll has invested in Nilpeter FA-22 flexo press to boost its production capabilities.

Based in Frastanz of Austria, Müroll is involved in the production of adhesive tapes, self-adhesive labels and paper rolls.

Müroll produces around 200 million m² of self-adhesive tape by using polypropylene (BOPP / MOPP), PVC, and paper substrates at its 25,000 m² production and storage facilities in Frastanz.

Nilpeter has designed the FA-Line to meet the growing requirements printer. It helps to improve the performance of the printer’s press with value-adding Units, application and automation packages.

The first 570 mm web width Nilpeter FA-Line for water-based inks has been installed at Müroll’s parent plant

Müroll has installed the first 570 mm web width Nilpeter FA-Line at the parent plant for water-based inks.

The machine was first designed to produce paper materials, which are used for adhesive roll cores, tickets, and other paper products.

The machine has been added with a rotary die-cutter and expansion options for UV- and LED-drying to help expand the product portfolio.

In addition, alternative drying technology can be used in combination with the existing hot air drying system. The very small jobs can be produced with maximum efficiency due to the high degree of automation.

The new FA-22 press also enables Müroll’s subsidiary Logett to apply additional synergy effects to access further market segments. Logett has specialised in the production of self-adhesive labels.

Müroll managing director Kurt Pichler said: “In our industry, we see continuing reduction of job sizes, shorter product life cycles for our customers, and strong international competition.

“As a producer in a relatively high-wage environment, you have to maintain your own competitiveness at the highest level using state-of-the-art machine technology and efficiency. Our new Nilpeter FA-22 provides massive support in this effort.”

