The new printing press will allow Märkische Etiketten meet its increasing demand for label printing in multiple segments

Image: Märkische Etiketten seeks to meet the increasing demand for label printing in multiple segments. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Germany-based labelling and packaging company Märkische Etiketten has installed a new FA printing press, manufactured by Denmark’s Nilpeter, at its production facility in Müncheber, near Berlin.

The investment in the new printing press comes as the German firm seeks to meet the increasing demand for label printing in multiple segments. The high and specific requirements from customers has made the company seek for consistent quality and quick turnarounds.

Märkische Etiketten general manager Henning Schwenke said: “To continue to meet these demands in a cost-efficient way, we decided once more to go with Nilpeter from Denmark, our long-standing technology partner.”

FA flexo press is designed based on Nilpeter’s Clean Hand design approach

Launched in 2017, the Nilpeter FA flexo press has been designed based on Nilpeter’s Clean Hand design technology that ensures operators’s hands remain ‘clean’ during press operation by reducing hands-on press interaction.

The printing press allows operators to easily access its features through touch buttons or a mobile tablet. Furthermore, given that the wireless tablet is HTML-based, it becomes feasible for quick press reactions to print settings entered. Using several tablets, many operators can simultaneously control different parameters of a task.

Several press features have been automated such as the anilox roller has an automatic cleaning facility that is run prior to the release of the roller.Märkische Etiketten marketing and sales head Ivo Lambrecht said: “Our decision was based mainly on two factors: Our need to significantly expand capacities and our mission to select only the most innovative technologies around in order to further strengthen our market position.

“The Nilpeter FA is a versatile and highly cost-efficient flexo press that fits in perfectly with our existing fleet. Operators can run the system with ease thanks to its leading-edge user interface and mobile print controls.

“And the FA is highly scalable: Upgrades can be implemented at any time without much cost or effort. Now we can meet the demands of the market and our customers are faster and better than ever before.”

Designed with an intuitive user interface, the FA press automatically stores available data upon completion of each job. This allows operators to easily recall the previous job for repeat orders.

The press also features web-driven impression rollers integrated with a special anti-slip surface. When the rollers are separated, the cyclinder in the machine help to ensure optimum web control for all substrates. Furthermore, the driven chill rollers ensure to not only stabilise the web but also cut down the bar marking risk.

Earlier this year, packaging manufacturer Albéa has purchased new FA-line presses from Nilpeter, following a comprehensive vetting process with testing and trials.

Albéa plans to use the new FA-presses in the fields of laminate tubes for oral care packaging, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and other various personal care applications.