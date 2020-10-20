The cost-effective models in the Baseline DP 110/130 series have space-saving design, optimum hygiene characteristics and a high level of flexibility in printing technology

Multivac introduces new series of Baseline direct web printers. (Credit: MULTIVAC.)

Multivac, a provider of integrated packaging solutions, has introduced a new series of Baseline direct web printers for thermoforming packaging machines.

The direct web printers are used for efficient and reliable printing of films in the packaging machine.

The company has developed the DP 110 and DP 130 direct web printers, the cost-effective entry-level models, in addition to the DP 2×0 series.

Multivac said that the cost-effective models in the Baseline DP 110/130 series have space-saving design, optimum hygiene characteristics and a high level of flexibility in printing technology.

The two direct web printers are suitable to install on all thermoforming packaging machines ranging from the R 0xx to R 5xx series.

The printers are available in three different printing technologies, including thermal transfer, inkjet and thermal inkjet.

Direct web printers can print in pack running direction

The printers can be turned through 90 degrees and can print in both the pack running direction and across the packs.

Multivac said that all its direct web printers are designed for the particular packaging machine. They reliably print flexible data, texts and barcodes directly on the upper web during the packaging procedure.

Multivac said: “If Multivac printers are used, operators also benefit from automatic print layout management via the MULTIVAC HMI control terminal.

“When the recipe for a particular product is called up, the correct print layout is also loaded automatically. Operating errors can therefore be prevented from the start.”

Furthermore, Multivac offers its DP 2×0 direct web printers for all models of the company’s thermoforming packaging machines.

In June this year, Multivac and DS Smith introduced ECO Bowl, an innovative corrugated cardboard-based solution for fresh food applications.