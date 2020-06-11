ECO Bowl has been designed to run on Multivac’s thermoforming packaging machines and tray sealers

The new ECO Bowl corrugated cardboard tray for fresh food applications. (Credit: MULTIVAC)

Multivac, in collaboration with DS Smith, has introduced a new corrugated cardboard-based solution for fresh food applications.

Both companies have collaborated to design ECO Bowl, an advanced solution for fresh foods in modified atmosphere packaging for the customers in food production and retail industries across Europe.

DS Smith packaging sales, marketing and innovation director Marc Chiron said: “We’re thrilled to see the success amidori is having with ECO Bowl and this is a great example of the benefits that customers can reap when they choose to implement this new generation of packaging innovations into their supply chains.”

ECO Bowl is covered with a plastic skin film and lid film to reduce the use of plastic

ECO Bowl is a fully recyclable corrugated cardboard tray shielded with a plastic skin film and lid film, enabling to minmise plastic usage by up to 85% compared to traditional tray.

The plastic skin and lid film on the new ECO Bowl can be easily removed for disposal, helping to conveniently place the corrugated tray for recycling.

The new recyclable corrugated cardboard tray has been designed to run on Multivac’s thermoforming packaging machines and tray sealers.

German plant-based meat alternatives producer amidori has successfully completed the testing of ECO Bowl corrugated cardboard tray in the market at the end of 2019.

Multivac partner products and consumables vice president Bernd Lasslop said: “We are constantly working on innovative solutions to reduce the quantity of packaging materials and on packaging concepts that meet the current requirements in terms of resource efficiency and recyclability. ECO Bowl is yet another example of these efforts.”

In May 2019, Multivac, along with LEIPA Georg Leinfelder and Koehler Paper Group, unveiled a new cardboard composite for fresh food packaging applications.