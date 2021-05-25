The company’s full wrap labeller is said to provide a sustainable and quality solution for plastic-free packaging concepts

Multivac provides full wrap labeller for fruits and vegetables. (Credit: MULTIVAC)

Packaging solutions provider Multivac is now providing its L 310 full wrap conveyor belt labeller for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The L 310 labeller will facilitate the presentation of fresh fruits and vegetables in trays, which are stable and straight-walled without any product protrusion or alternatively in trays with side flaps.

Multivac’s full wrap labeller is said to provide a sustainable and quality solution for plastic-free packaging concepts. It allows to securely sealing the packs with one wraparound label.

The cardboard trays will be automatically labelled and sealed on the run with self-adhesive labels produced using paper, while the trays will be either fed in manually or shifted directly from an upstream module.

Multivac’s L 310 labeller’s cycle output is up to 90 packs per minute. It will help run labels with a width of up to 500mm and a weight of up to 170 g/m².

The L 310 labeller also facilitates the application of an additional label to the bottom of the pack during the same process.

It can be installed with a zero downtime function for more efficiency and process reliability, as well as with label/print monitoring at the highest throughput.

Multivac is also offering a wide selection of printing technology for printing all the production-related data.

Multivac marking and inspection product manager Michael Reffke said: “Since the full wrap labels are stabilised by the backing material, virtually all shapes are possible. The range of shapes extends from curves and cut-outs right up to specially tailored shapes to match the product or pack.

“The labels can also be used as a carrier handle – and it is possible to integrate perforations into the full wrap labels, if the materials have a weight of 130 g/m² or more.”