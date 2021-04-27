The new flexible labeller enables to automatically apply a self-adhesive full wrap label on up to four sides of a pack

Multivac has introduced new full wrap labeller for fish and seafood products. (Credit: MULTIVAC)

Packaging solutions provider Multivac has introduced a new L 310 full wrap conveyor belt labeller for fish and seafood products.

The new labeller features the company’s patented and servo-driven press-on brushes to automatically apply a self-adhesive full wrap label on up to four sides of a pack.

Multivac’s full wrap labelling solution offers the maximum label width of 500mm and delivers the output of up to 120 packs per minute.

The company stated that a wide range of thermal transfer or thermal inkjet printers can be incorporated into the labeller based on the requirements.

The labeller, which offers an automated labelling process, can be installed with a zero downtime function for even higher overall output.

Multivac marking and inspection product manager Michael Reffke said: “By matching the label material to the packaging material, we can ensure that the constituent parts of the pack can be separated to meet the recycling requirements.

“If we also use adhesives, which can be dissolved or washed off, the individual packaging components can easily be separated after use, so that they can then be directed to the particular recycling stream.”

The full wrap labelling can be used in various applications ranging from a banderole for skin packs through to a complete full wrap envelope with cut-out sections and overlapping. It can also be used as an allover label for tray-packed ready meals.

Based on the requirement, additional functions such as perforation, opening aids, viewing window or adhesive-free zones can be incorporated into the full wrap label.

The full wrap labelling provides a large area for product information and brand communication.

The company offers a material range consisting of label thicknesses from 70 to 130 g/m² to efficiently present the product.

In June last year, Multivac, in collaboration with DS Smith, launched a new corrugated cardboard-based solution for fresh food applications.