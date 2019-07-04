Packaging solutions provider Multivac has acquired Germany-based bakery equipment manufacturer Fritsch Group for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Multivac has acquired bakery equipment manufacturer Fritsch Group. Photo: courtesy of MULTIVAC.

Based in Markt Einersheim of Lower Franconia, Fritsch Group provides high-performance equipment and advanced technology for dough forming and processing.

The company’s products range from tabletop units to industrial-scale equipment, while premium bakery products are said to be produced with Fritsch’s machines across the world.

The acquisition of Fritsch will enable Multivac to expand its range of solutions for the customers in the bakery industry.

Multivac Group CFO and director Christian Traumann said: “The takeover of FRITSCH is another important step for MULTIVAC in expanding our range of integrated solutions for processing and packaging food products.

“Thanks to the processing solutions from FRITSCH, we will continue to extend our presence in the bakery industry, where we have already been able in recent years to implement some very challenging projects for automated packaging solutions.”

Established in 1926, Fritsch has its own subsidiaries in Russia, Poland, Great Britain and the US, as well as manages a worldwide network of sales and service partners. Fritsch filed for insolvency in April of this year.

The development and production of Fritsch products will continue at its location in Markt Einersheim. It also has a technology centre at the same site, which is used to conduct customer trials and develop customised products and recipes.

Via Multivac’s worldwide sales and service network, Fritsch’s product will be marketed to the customers across the globe.

Multivac also intends to invest at its subsidiaries to create specialised sales teams for the bakery industry, helping to offer integrated solutions for manufacturing and packaging bakery products.

The company will also appoint management team to manage the acquired business, as well as develop into a stand-alone business.

Multivac Group CTO/COO and director Guido Spix said: “We are very pleased at the successful takeover of the FRITSCH Group, and we are also convinced that our management will make an important contribution to the recovery of the company. FRITSCH is an industry leader in bakery equipment and has an excellent reputation in the market.”