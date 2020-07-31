The new polycoated kraft paper release liner, which is being launched on a global scale, uses recycled base paper and a coating made from renewable resources

Mondi launches new sustainable PCK paper release liner. (Credit: Mondi.)

Mondi, a provider of packaging and paper solutions, has launched NextLiner, what it claims to be the world’s first sustainable polycoated kraft (PCK) release liner.

Being launched on a global scale, the NextLiner uses a recycled base paper and a coating made from renewable resources.

The firm said that these types of liners are generally used to carry and protect pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) products and are discarded once the PSA products have been used.

Mondi also said that the use of recycled fibres and renewable materials can have a positive impact on NextLiner’s environmental footprint. NextLiner is used in graphic industry, tapes and other industrial applications.

Mondi Release Liner Product Sustainability head Stefan Schönberger said: “Our goal is to be sustainable by design, so we have worked on innovating environmentally responsible NextLiners that support our customers’ sustainability goals.

“Using recycled fibres and renewable resins takes us one step closer to making the PSA supply chain more sustainable.”

Mondi’s NextLiner is now available in 90-pound PCK grade

According to the company, the consumption of polyolefin-coated paper is about nine billion m² per year with a market share of 16% of the total market for release paper.

Now, the launch of NextLiner is said to be the first important step taken by the company to develop sustainable release papers.

As part of its commitment to contribute to a better world, Mondi is frequently testing and developing more sustainable release liner alternatives and recycling-related technologies.

Furthermore, the new NextLiner is now available in a 90-pound PCK grade (90# Liner), a standard graphic arts grade while the other grades are available by adjusting the polycoating and paperweight.

Recently, Mondi Group’s Mondi Paper Bags has acquired two paper bag lines from Egypt’s cement producers Helwan Cement and InterCement Sacs.

The new production lines will enable Mondi to increase its capacity by around 60-80 million bags per year.