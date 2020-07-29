The new production lines will enable Mondi to increase its capacity by around 60-80 million bags per annum

Mondi buys two paper bag lines from Helwan Cement and InterCement. (Credit: Mondi)

Mondi Paper Bags, a business unit of Mondi Group, has purchased two paper bag lines from Egypt’s cement producers Helwan Cement and InterCement Sacs to advance its production capabilities.

Helwan Cement is a subsidiary of Suez Cement Group Egypt that is part of cement company HeidelbergCement while InterCement Sacs is a subsidiary of Amreyah Cement that is part of Brazilian cement producer InterCement.

Suez Cement Group managing director Jose Maria Magrina said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with a reputable and reliable global paper bags supplier like Mondi, while we can focus on our core operations, the production of grey cement and ready-mix.”

The new production lines to help Mondi to increase its presence in the Middle East

The new production lines will allow Mondi to increase its capacity by around 60-80 million bags per annum, as well as increase its share in the Middle Eastern bag market and better serve suppliers in the construction industry.

Mondi Paper Bags has also signed an agreement to exclusively supply paper bags to Helwan Cement and InterCement Sacs.

Mondi Paper Bags chief operating officer Claudio Fedalto said: “We are excited to have signed long-term supply agreements with two of our biggest customers in Egypt further securing our position in the Middle Eastern market.

“These collaborations will offer Helwan and InterCement access to our latest innovations, industry expertise and our strong plant network and customer service in the Middle East.”

Mondi Paper Bags, which operates two plants in Egypt, is involved in the production of industrial paper bags. The company has the capacity to produce over five million bags per annum.

The company serves customers in different industries, including cement and building materials, chemicals, food, feed and seed.

Recently, Mondi upgraded its paper bags facility located in Hungary, with the installation of a new paper sack converting machine.