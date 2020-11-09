CELAB is an initiative launched by companies in the self-adhesive label industry to create a greater circularity for their products

Mondi has joined CELAB consortium. (Credit: Mondi)

Austrian packaging and paper group Mondi has joined Circular Economy for Labels (CELAB) consortium to promote global recycling of the self-adhesive label materials.

Aimed to create greater circularity for products, CELAB is an industry-led initiative launched by companies in the self-adhesive label industry to enhance and promote matrix and release liner recycling.

Mondi to facilitate recycling of release liners

As a consortium member, Mondi will facilitate the recycling of release liners by collaborating with partners along the industry’s value chain while encouraging the universal implementation of industry best practices.

Mondi release liner technical director Wilhelm Munninger said that the firm has become part of a globally focused platform for release liner recycling solutions.

“Mondi is committed to sustainability and working along the value chain with our partners in order to contribute to a better world by making innovative, sustainable packaging and paper solutions.

“As this is a priority for us, we joined the consortium shortly after its founding, and we are very involved in several workstreams in order to support CELAB’s mission.

“This platform will facilitate improved circularity for matrix and release liner products, and we look forward to work collaboratively with our industry peers.”

The new consortium comprises a global steering committee and regional branches in Europe and North America. It has plans to expand to other regions in the future.

Mondi said that the consortium’s regional branches focus on addressing the wide variance in production processes and recycling capability in different markets.

Recently, Mondi collaborated with Italy-based packaging converter Fiorini International to develop 100% recyclable paper rice bag for Italian rice producer Riseria Vignola Giovanni.