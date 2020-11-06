The new sustainable rice bag has been produced using Mondi Advantage Smooth White Strong paper

Mondi and Fiorini have developed recyclable paper rice bag for Vignola. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper manufacturer Mondi has joined forces with Italy-based packaging converter Fiorini International to develop 100% recyclable paper rice bag for Italian rice producer Riseria Vignola Giovanni.

Manufactured using Mondi Advantage Smooth White Strong paper, the new rice bag enables Vignola to achieve one of its sustainability targets of reducing the use of plastic packaging.

Mondi Advantage Smooth White Strong 100gsm is a speciality kraft paper that combines high strength and improved printability, as well as offers better runnability on filling machines.

New rice bag to help customers achieve sustainability goals

Designed as part of Mondi’s customer-centric EcoSolutions approach, the new rice bag supports customers to reach their sustainability goals while meeting technical needs such as food shelf-life preservation and regulations.

Mondi stated that Vignola demonstrated a clear commitment to using more environmentally sustainable packaging with their purchase of a new form-fill-seal machine suitable for paper-based bags.

Vignola managing director Giovanni Vignola said: “Our fifth-generation family company has long been an innovator in Italy. In 1971, we were one of the first to pack rice in cardboard boxes, and in the 1980s we were among the first to adopt the vacuum packaging system.”

The 100% recyclable solution is also suitable for waste paper recycling streams even in countries with the highest recycling requirements, said the company.

Mondi South and Americas sales region head Massimiliano Scotta said: “Our EcoSolutions approach goes to the heart of trying to reduce less sustainable packaging with more bespoke solutions that meet our customers’ needs.

“We’re delighted that our continuing cooperation with Fiorini is now supporting Vignola’s vision to produce more sustainable packaging. With a production volume of 50 million kilos of rice per year, Vignola has a competitive market presence as well as a track record of leading the way in innovative packaging.”

In September this year, Mondi partnered with Austrian dairy producer SalzburgMilch and hypermarket chain SPAR to launch fully recyclable packaging solution for cold meats and cheese.