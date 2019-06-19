Sustainable paper and packaging solutions provider Mondi has unveiled a new recyclable packaging film for fresh and processed food.

Image: Mondi has developed new recyclable food packaging film. Photo: courtesy of Mondi.

The company has developed a recyclable polypropylene (PP) film, which is suitable for the thermoforming of flexible films for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging.

Mondi’s new recyclable PP film will help expand the shelf life of products such as meat and cheese.

The new coextruded material features a top and bottom web with an internal barrier layer, which comprises less than 5% of the entire structure, making it to qualify as a mono-material construction. It is fully recyclable in existing waste streams.

According to the company, the previous multi-material construction rendered the earlier packages unrecyclable and also resulted in a higher carbon footprint as confirmed by life cycle analyses.

Mondi Styria is the Austrian plant, which is involved in the production of new recyclable packaging film.

Mondi Styria managing director Günter Leitner said: “We’re delighted to report that this innovative new film reduces the package’s carbon footprint by 23 percent compared to existing conventional structures.”

The customers can retain all the functionality of the previous multi-material construction with the new fully recyclable PP film. The material also has better sealability, as well as advanced optical properties and enhanced gas barrier that help in providing longer shelf life for the packed foodstuffs.

The new thermoformable food packaging will also help meet the challenges laid out in the New Plastic Economy global initiative, which is working to create a more circular and sustainable economy.

Mondi Consumer Packaging project manager Thomas Kahl said: “Mondi’s view is that packaging should always be fit-for-purpose – paper where possible, plastic when useful – and sustainable by design.

“The challenge with this project was to maintain the functionality that is key to such applications, including excellent oxygen and moisture barriers, and high puncture resistance – while also enhancing the package’s recyclability.”

Mondi is involved in the development and manufacturing of advanced industrial and consumer packaging solutions.