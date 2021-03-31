Mondi’s mono-material recyclable packaging WalletPack has been used by Bell Germany for more than 30 products

Mondi has provided recyclable packaging for Bell Germany’s Abraham ham range. (Credit: Mondi)

Packaging and paper firm Mondi has provided recyclable packaging for Bell Germany’s Abraham thinly sliced gourmet ham range.

Mondi’s mono-material recyclable packaging WalletPack has been used by Bell Germany for more than 30 products, including Seranno, Prosciutto and Savoy sliced ham.

The recyclable packaging, which replaces a multi-material non-recyclable plastic solution, is said to use 37% less material compared to standard modified atmosphere packaging.

According to Mondi, the lightweight recyclable packaging will also minimise plastic waste for Bell Germany by 35 tonnes per annum.

Mondi’s recyclable packaging will also help reduce waste disposal fees for Bell Germany. It is designed to operate as a folder, thereby allowing the consumer to easily unpack the product.

The WalletPack features a re-close function on the backside to prevent food spoilage, thereby helping to offer better protection for thinly sliced deli meats.

Mondi stated that WalletPack has been verified by the German institute cyclos-HTP as 93% recyclable.

Mondi EcoSolutions project manager Thomas Kahl said: “Our aim is to create packaging that is sustainable by design. It should be better for the environment, while protecting the food, and standing out on shelves to represent the Abraham brand.

“Our unique EcoSolutions approach takes all these elements into consideration: we worked closely with Bell Germany at every stage to ensure that this was the best solution for all their products.”

Last month, Mondi introduced a new sustainable e-commerce shipping solution called BCoolBox for fresh food applications.