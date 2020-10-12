The partnership aims to trial digital technology that can allow better sorting and provide higher-quality recycling rates for packaging in Europe

Mondelēz collaborates with AIM to trial digital watermarks for packaging recycling. (Credit: AIM.)

US-based snacks company Mondelēz International has collaborated with AIM (Association des Industries de Marque) to trial digital watermarks to improve packaging recycling in Europe.

AIM is the European Brands Association, which represents the branded consumer goods manufacturers in Europe on key issues that affect their ability to design, distribute and market their brands.

More than 85 companies and organisations from the packaging value chain including Mondelēz partnered with AIM in September this year.

The partnership aims to trial a pioneering digital technology that can allow better sorting and also provides higher-quality recycling rates for packaging in Europe to drive a circular economy.

The cross-value chain initiative, named HolyGrail 2.0, has been launched as an industrial pilot, which aims to prove the viability of digital watermarks technologies for better sorting and higher-quality recycling of packaging, and the business case at large scale.

Mondelez aims for zero-net waste packaging by 2025

The partnership with AIM forms part of Mondelez’s strategy to achieve its long-term goal for zero-net waste packaging by 2025.

Mondelez International Europe Research, Development and Quality (RDQ) Packaging Sustainability manager Michael Stumpf said: “We are excited to be joining this innovative pilot, HolyGrail 2.0 is a further step towards our goal of zero-net waste packaging by 2025.

“We want to remove barriers to recycling efficiency and believe that when business unites under a common goal we can create positive impact at scale for people and planet.”

In June this year, Mondelēz has pledged to make its cream cheese brand, Philadelphia, sold in Europe is to be made with recycled plastic packaging from 2022.