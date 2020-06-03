By 2025, Mondelēz aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and labelled with recycling information

Berry to supply packaging for Mondelēz Philadelphia cream cheese. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

US-based snacks company Mondelēz International has pledged to make sell its cream cheese brand, Philadelphia, in recycled plastic packaging across Europe from 2022.

The move is a part of the company’s wider plan to make 100% of its packaging recyclable and labelled with recycling information by 2025.

Mondelēz International Europe executive vice president and president Vince Gruber said: “Philadelphia’s anticipated use of recycled material is an important step in limiting this waste while supporting a closed loop system.

“As part of our mission to lead the future of snacking by offering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way our iconic brands are committed to leveraging their scale to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The firm’s long-term sustainability initiatives include sustainably sourcing key materials and reducing the company’s carbon footprint on the environment.

Mondelēz member of Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy

Mondelēz is also a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy and a signatory of its Global Commitment, which aims for a circular economy for plastic.

As part of its latest commitment, Mondelēz has selected Berry Global Group to supply recycled plastic packaging for the cream cheese brand.

The Philadelphia cream cheese will use sustainable packaging, which will comprise a recycled plastic material.

The recycled material will be recovered using advanced recycling technology from Berry’s partnership with chemical company SABIC.

Berry Global Consumer Packaging International President Jean-Marc Galvez said: “We are pleased to partner with Mondelēz International in providing packaging made with recycled plastic from advanced recycling technology.

“By recovering and diverting waste that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy.”