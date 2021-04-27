Sanofi will leverage its established manufacturing infrastructure at its site in Ridgefield

Moderna announces agreement with Sanofi for fill/finish manufacturing of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in US. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY) for fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for up to 200 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. beginning in September 2021.

Sanofi will leverage its established manufacturing infrastructure at its site in Ridgefield, NJ.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Sanofi on fill/finish manufacturing for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. We would like to thank the Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration for their assistance in securing this additional capacity,” said Juan Andres, Moderna’s Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer. “This additional production will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity in the United States.”

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed.

Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 13 programs having entered the clinic.

Source: Company Press Release