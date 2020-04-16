Bobst five-colour flexo printing machine has been recommissioned at the Croatian facility

Model has moved Bobst five-color flexo printing machine from Moudon facility to Croatian facility. (Credit: BOBST)

Swiss folding carton and corrugated board manufacturer Model has shifted the Bobst MASTERFLEX five-colour flexo printing machine from Moudon facility near Lake Geneva to the Croatian facility.

The five-colour flexo printing machine has been successfully dismantled and overhauled before installed and recommissioned at the Croatian facility.

MASTERFLEX five-colour flexo printing machine is used in corrugated board applications

Bobst supplies the MASTERFLEX five-colour flexo printing machine for use in corrugated board applications. This series of printing machine were manufactured from 1996 to 2005, and have been replaced with the MASTERFLEX L series.

Featuring automatic sheet feed and nonstop stacking, the five-colour flexo printing machine holds the capacity to process 10,000 sheets per hour.

The system also includes an IQ300 and Registron quality control system, which enables to produce quality flexographic prints in CMYK.

Model has shifted the five-colour flexo printing machine due to the rapid growth of the Croatian packaging market.

According to the company, the requirements for multi and full-colour packaging products have increased significantly in the country.

The machine was shifted with the support of four companies, including Model, Bobst, PERIT and Alvisa.

Model is the owner and project manager, Bobst is the main contractor, PERIT is the assembly service provider and Alvisa is a professional cleanser of machine components

Model Group executive and Model Excellence Platform chief technology officer Edoardo Finotti said: “Machines built in 1996 have proven themselves,” he states. “So, it would have been a real shame to scrap or sell a top-notch piece of equipment which, while an older model, has been retrofitted to state-of-the-art condition.

“The market for corrugated board and corrugated board packaging is of rather regional character. This is why we are manufacturing directly where our products are needed. The cost for long-distance transport would simply be prohibitive.”

