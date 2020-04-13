CITO-SYSTEM serves corrugated board converters, display producers, folding box companies, die makers, and printing companies

CITO-SYSTEM provides multiple components for the converting and die-making industries. (Credit: BOBST)

Bobst, a provider of equipment and services to packaging and label manufacturers, has purchased a 51% stake in Germany-based CITO-SYSTEM for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Schwaig, CITO-SYSTEM is said to be one of the major companies in the area of creasing systems for the packaging industry.

As per terms of the deal, CITO-SYSTEM’s management holds the remaining 49% stake in the company.

CITO-SYSTEM managing director Jürgen Mariën said: “Production performance and quality is made by high-tech machines in combination with perfect tools and processes. Now BOBST and CITO-SYSTEM, leading suppliers in the packaging and tooling industries, are working hand in hand.”

CITO-SYSTEM produces packaging from paper, cardboard, and corrugated cardboard

CITO-SYSTEM has expertise in the manufacturing of packaging from paper, cardboard, and corrugated cardboard.

The company offers multiple components for the converting and die-making industries and markets its consumables and services under the brand CITO-SYSTEM.

With around 240 employees, the firm distributes its products to corrugated board converters, display producers, folding box companies, die makers, and printing companies on all continents.

In 2017, Bobst acquired a majority stake in Boxplan, which offers a range of die-cutting solutions to the packaging industry.

Boxplan produces the Hybridsetter, which is used in the production of dynamic stripping forms for die-cutters.

Bobst business unit services head Julien Laran said: “In a world where agility and sustainability are the most critical elements for packaging production, BOBST recognizes the strategic role played by tooling. Our partnership with CITO-SYSTEM will optimize the entire packaging chain in terms of innovation and standardization.”

In March, Bobst has joined the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) consortium to further advance its sustainable flexible packaging efforts in Europe.

CEFLEX is a European consortium of companies and associations, which represents the complete value chain of flexible packaging.

Established in 1890, Bobst provides substrate processing, printing and converting equipment and services or the label, flexible packaging, folding carton, and corrugated industries.