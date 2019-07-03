Metsä Board, part of the Metsä Group, has announced the start of a new WKL Common Stock Service to help streamline and enhance the order-delivery processes of white kraftliners in continental Europe.

Image: Metsä Board has announced the establishment of faster availability for white kraftliners. Photo: courtesy of Metsä Group.

As part of the commitment to develop customer focused services, Metsä Board has created this new service to improve the availability of white kraftliners and help corrugated converters be more responsive and competitive.

The new Common Stock service, which was started in March, provides the converters with easy access and reliable availability to ready-made standard white kraftliner reels from Metsä Board’s warehouse in Lübeck.

This service enables a genuine just-in-time delivery service based upon improved availability of local stock. It includes a comprehensive fixed offering consisting of industry standard specifications and stock items, optimised to market requirements.

“The service is designed to help corrugated converters become more competitive, win new business and manage special promotions as well as react to one-off orders and urgent jobs”, says Veijo Korkalainen, VP Sales, White Kraftliners.

“We are delighted with the enthusiastic feedback we have received as our customers see Common Stock as a great solution to tighter deadlines.”

Source: Company Press Release