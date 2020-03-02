SPICE is an initiative to bring the organisations in the cosmetics industry together to shape the future of sustainable packaging

Richard R. Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center. (Credit: Mary Kay Inc/ Business Wire)

US-based cosmetics company Mary Kay has joined the Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Cosmetics (SPICE) to promote packaging innovation.

SPICE, which was founded by L’Oréal and Quantis in 2018, is an initiative to bring the organisations in the cosmetics industry under one roof to shape the future of sustainable packaging.

Along with Mary Kay, 17 existing companies, including Hermes, Chanel, Coty and Estee Lauder, are participating in the initiative to guide sustainable packaging policies and promote packaging innovation while trying to meet the expectations of the consumers.

Mary Kay Procurement and Supplier Development vice-president Keith Learn said: “At Mary Kay, we feel that pink is the new green.

“Together with SPICE and other industry leaders, Mary Kay is firmly committed to building a future that’s healthier, greener, and more sustainable for generations to come.”

SPICE aims to improve environmental performance of entire packaging value chain

The initiative aims to develop and publish business-oriented methodologies and data to support decision making, which will help to improve the environmental performance of the overall packaging value chain.

Additionally, joint working sessions will be conducted where members will share experience and knowledge for the benefit of the initiative and improve cosmetic packaging sustainability.

Mary Kay has said that joining SPICE forms part of its initiatives made to continue its commitment to sustainability.

In 2018, the firm opened the Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing / R&D Centre in Louisville, Texas that functions as a zero-waste-to-landfill facility.

In 2012, Mary Kay has chosen Rexam Personal Care’s neutral Nea technology for its latest skincare product launch, the anti-ageing timewise repair that represents its move to packaging premiumisation.