Flexprinter has installed P7E press at its production facility in Nazareth, Belgium

Mark Andy’s P7E press has enabled Flexprinter to enhance its label and flexpack production (Credit: Mark Andy)

Benelux narrow web converter Flexprinter has selected Mark Andy’s P7E press to advance its label and flexpack production.

The company has installed the Performance Series press at its modern production facility in Nazareth, Belgium.

Flexprinter has been established to focus on the roll-to-roll manufacturing of labels, pouches, sachets, shrink sleeves and flow packs, as well as other flexible packaging solutions.

The firm has selected Mark Andy’s press to meet its most of the demands across the work, as it uses a variety of substrates from paper to mono film and foil, and many in combination to offer barrier properties, as well as biodegradable film.

Flexprinter owner and managing director Michaёl Thorrez said: “The market for self-adhesive labels is highly competitive with many converters working local to us – so I looked for opportunities to convert other work that could be produced cost effectively in one pass on an inline press, and flexible packaging was the most obvious.”

The P7E is a nine-colour machine fitted with full GEW LED-UV curing and Mark Andy’s laminating unit

Installed in May 2019, the 22” (560mm) P7E is a nine-colour machine equipped with full GEW LED-UV curing, a Vetaphone Corona treater, turn bars and Mark Andy’s laminating unit.

Mark Andy’s P7E enabled Flexprinter to expand its capacity to produce products with a single glass.

The press also helps to address the potential adhesion problems, which can be encountered on difficult substrates when printing offset.

Thorrez further added: “There is a far lower energy requirement with flexo, especially with LED-UV, and we print wet on dry as opposed to wet on wet with end of press drying. This is essential with products like IML, where any residual water causes major problems with downstream label application.”

