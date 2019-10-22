The Performance Series P9E flexo press is designed for specialist film applications and traditional label converting

Image: Mark Andy’s UK & Ireland sales manager Paul MacDonald with Berkshire Labels’ managing director Paul Roscoe with the first P9E installed in Europe. Photo: courtesy of Mark Andy.

UK-based Berkshire Labels has invested in Mark Andy Performance Series P9E flexo press to boost its production capabilities.

The company has installed the first Mark Andy Performance Series P9E press at its manufacturing facility in Hungerford, which is located at around 100km west of London.

Part of the Mark Andy’s Performance Series flexo press range, the latest model has been designed for specialist film applications and traditional label converting.

The Performance Series P9E flexo press is almost 30% faster than its P7 stablemate on the same job

Earlier, Berkshire Labels also installed 17” Mark Andy P7 press and three other 13” Mark Andy presses at Hungerford facility.

Mark Andy P9E flexo press is said to be almost 60% faster than its P7 stablemate on the same job, serving as an efficient production tool.

The new P9E press, which is a highly specified model, features eight UV flexo print stations, Corona treatment and web cleaning and delam/relam.

The press also includes crossover facility for peel/reseal, and the full ‘filmic pack’ that is composed of chilled impression drums and lightweight tension control. It also features QCDC unit and the web advance waste rewind.

Berkshire Labels managing director Paul Roscoe said: “First of all, we decided that 430mm is the best fit for our work, and once we had fully loaded our P7 it was clear we had urgent need for a second press.

“The P9E moves the game on though, with its independent servo driven anilox roll, which is double the size, so moves at half the speed, and gives us more flexibility and higher production speeds across all substrates.”

Berkshire Labels, a converter of quality labels and shrink sleeves, employs 90 staff and generates annual sales of more than £11m.

In August this year, Mark Andy expanded its digital product portfolio with the introduction of a new Digital Pro product line.